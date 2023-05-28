Trending Ngayon: 'Tina Turner, Nutbush City Limits, #WalangPasok'

Tina Turner and Philippines' #WalangPasok.jpg

The world mourns Tina Turner's passing as the music industry pays tribute to the legendary singer; In the Philippines, #WalangPasok was trending as the country braced for the forecasted Super Typhoon Betty which was later downgraded to a typhoon. Credit: DENIZE alain/Sygma via Getty Images and PAGASA-DOST (via Twitter)

On SBS Filipino's 'Trending Ngayon' segment this week, the world mourns the death of Tina Turner as tributes overflow for the legendary singer, being remembered for the impact she has on many, in particular in the Mid South. In the Philippines, #WalangPasok is a hot topic on Twitter as many Filipinos brace for the effect of SuperTyphoon Betty which was later downgraded to a typhoon.

Key Points
  • 'Queen of rock and roll' Tina Turner is being remembered for her outstanding music career which has spanned over 50 years.
  • Many Australians danced to the tune of Australia's unofficial national anthem, "Nutbush City Limits", in tribute to music legend Tina Turner.
  • #WalangPasok was a trending topic in the Philippines as the country braced for the impact of SuperTyphoon Betty which was downgraded to a typhoon this weekend.
