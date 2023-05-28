Trending Ngayon: 'Tina Turner, Nutbush City Limits, #WalangPasok'

Key Points
- 'Queen of rock and roll' Tina Turner is being remembered for her outstanding music career which has spanned over 50 years.
- Many Australians danced to the tune of Australia's unofficial national anthem, "Nutbush City Limits", in tribute to music legend Tina Turner.
- #WalangPasok was a trending topic in the Philippines as the country braced for the impact of SuperTyphoon Betty which was downgraded to a typhoon this weekend.
