SBS Filipino

Tribunal upholds Islamic school funding ruling

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_613416.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2017 at 1:31pm, updated 10 January 2017 at 1:33pm
By Uma Rishi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal has upheld a federal government decision to withdraw funding from Sydney's Malek Fahd Islamic School. Image: Malek Fahd Islamic School (AAP)

Published 10 January 2017 at 1:31pm, updated 10 January 2017 at 1:33pm
By Uma Rishi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The government revoked funding last year, after a review found the school was operating "for profit" with links to the national body, Muslims Australia - formerly known as the Australian Federation of Islamic Councils or AFIC.

 

...... reports.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January