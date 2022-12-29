SBS Filipino

How to handle relatives' side comments during reunions

Published 29 December 2022 at 4:29pm, updated 6 minutes ago at 5:24pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by TJ Correa, Maridel Martinez
During holidays and reunions, relatives see each other for a long time and Filipino relatives tend to comment on personal life, body, etc. but do you know how to handle this situation?

Highlights
  • Some relatives during reunion may speak something problematic like it could be racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, fatphobic, ableist, a wild conspiracy theory, or something else blatantly discriminatory or simply untrue.
  • A clinical and counselling psychologist said that it’s important to exercise some self-control.
  • She added sometimes you may reach a point where you realise you're not getting anything positive out of the relationship and it’s healthier for you to just cut ties with the person.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST:
'Tumaba ka!, Kailan ka mag-aasawa?': Paano sagutin ang mga side comment ng mga Tito at Tita tuwing reunion? image

How to handle relatives' side comments during reunions

SBS Filipino

29/12/202207:24
