- Some relatives during reunion may speak something problematic like it could be racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, fatphobic, ableist, a wild conspiracy theory, or something else blatantly discriminatory or simply untrue.
- A clinical and counselling psychologist said that it’s important to exercise some self-control.
- She added sometimes you may reach a point where you realise you're not getting anything positive out of the relationship and it’s healthier for you to just cut ties with the person.
How to handle relatives' side comments during reunions
