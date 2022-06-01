Two Filipinas shortlisted at the NSW Premier's Literary Award

By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez

Highlights Dr Merlinda Bobis' “The Kindness of Birds” was shortlisted for the Cristina Stead Prize - Fiction Category

Eunice Andrada's poem "Take Care" was shortlisted for the Kenneth Slessor Prize in Poetry, Multicultural Award and Stella Prize.

The Filipino Community in Canberra is busy preparing for the 124th commemoration of Philippine Independence Day

The New South Wales Premier’s Literary Award was held at the NSW State Library last May.





Celebrated Filipino-Australian writer shares her journey as a migrant writer and her aspirations for the future of literature

