Two Filipinas shortlisted at the NSW Premier's Literary Award

Highlights
- Dr Merlinda Bobis' “The Kindness of Birds” was shortlisted for the Cristina Stead Prize - Fiction Category
- Eunice Andrada's poem "Take Care" was shortlisted for the Kenneth Slessor Prize in Poetry, Multicultural Award and Stella Prize.
- The Filipino Community in Canberra is busy preparing for the 124th commemoration of Philippine Independence Day
The New South Wales Premier’s Literary Award was held at the NSW State Library last May.
