Two Filipinas shortlisted at the NSW Premier's Literary Award

Two Filipinas, Dr Merlinda Bobis and Eunice Andrada were shortlisted for the NSW Premier's Literary Awards Source: Philippine Embassy in Canberra

Published 1 June 2022 at 2:48pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:58am
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez
Two Filipina-Australians, Dr Merlinda Bobis and Eunice Andrada were shortlisted in the recently concluded New South Wales Premier’s Literary Award.

Highlights
  • Dr Merlinda Bobis' “The Kindness of Birds” was shortlisted for the Cristina Stead Prize - Fiction Category
  • Eunice Andrada's poem "Take Care" was shortlisted for the Kenneth Slessor Prize in Poetry, Multicultural Award and Stella Prize.
  • The Filipino Community in Canberra is busy preparing for the 124th commemoration of Philippine Independence Day
The New South Wales Premier’s Literary Award was held at the NSW State Library last May. 

