Women supporting women: Reviving the tradition of 'sulatan' to connect with others

Adhika Inc. Women's Month cebration

Adhika Inc. Women's Month celebrations 2022

Published 28 March 2022 at 1:13pm, updated 28 March 2022 at 9:12pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Personal correspondence, such as love letters and greeting cards from all parts of the world, may have shrunk in number due to text messaging and e-mail. Still, snail mail has become a powerful way for Filipinas to connect with others during the pandemic.

Highlights
  • Before the recent boom of modern technology, writing letters and snail mail dominated Filipino families' traditional communication system.
  • Many women valued handwriting, which they believed added a personal touch to the communication.
  • ADHIKA Inc., with award-winning writer Merlinda Bobis, launched a chapbook of letters: Sulatan sa Panahon ng Pandemya to provide women much-needed connection during the pandemic.
 
28/03/202210:20
