Highlights
- Before the recent boom of modern technology, writing letters and snail mail dominated Filipino families' traditional communication system.
- Many women valued handwriting, which they believed added a personal touch to the communication.
- ADHIKA Inc., with award-winning writer Merlinda Bobis, launched a chapbook of letters: Sulatan sa Panahon ng Pandemya to provide women much-needed connection during the pandemic.
LISTEN TO
Women supporting women: Reviving the tradition of 'sulatan' to connect with others
SBS Filipino
28/03/202210:20
