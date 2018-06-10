'Ang Gitano,' bringing culture through poems, letters and travels

The book, launched early this year, is "inspired by stories of women who leave home to find a living overseas and provide for their families they have left home".





Written by Filipino-American Giovanni Ortega, "Ang Gitano," is a collection of poems, letters and short stories aims to give a picture of how is it like for parents, in particular mothers, to leave their families behind, work abroad and in trying to find financial stability, suffer sadness as they long to be with their families.





Giovanni Ortega shares more about his book.





Giovanni Ortega's "Ang Gitano" (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





Listen to Giovanni as he reads part of his book in the video below.











