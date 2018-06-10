SBS Filipino

'Ang Gitano,' bringing culture through poems, letters and travels

Giovanni Ortega

Giovanni Ortega reading part of his book 'Ang Gitano' Source: SBS Filipino

Published 10 June 2018 at 2:42pm, updated 10 June 2018 at 2:58pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Bringing the values and culture that one upholds, "Ang Gitano" will take you to various parts of the world through Giovanni Ortega's poems, letters and short stories of women leaving their families home .

The book, launched early this year, is "inspired by stories of women who leave home to find a living overseas and provide for their families they have left home".

Written by Filipino-American Giovanni Ortega, "Ang Gitano," is a collection of poems, letters and short stories aims to give a picture of how is it like for parents, in particular mothers, to leave their families behind, work abroad and in trying to find financial stability, suffer sadness as they long to be with their families.

Giovanni Ortega shares more about his book.

Giovanni Ortega
Giovanni Ortega's "Ang Gitano" (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


Listen to Giovanni as he reads part of his book in the video below.



For more about Giovanni, check his website
here
.

 
