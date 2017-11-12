SBS Filipino

Two Sydney umbrella organisations to unify?

Evelyn Zaragosa

Evelyn Zaragosa, editor and publisher of Philippine Community Herald Source: SBS Filipino

Published 13 November 2017 at 10:30am, updated 14 November 2017 at 3:43pm
By Ronald Manila
Perhaps unknown to many, the two federation of community organisations in New South wales -- Philippine Community Council - NSW (PCC-NSW) and Alliance of Philippine Community Organisation (APCO) -- have long been at loggerheads and there are now efforts to unite them. Image: Evelyn Zaragosa, editor and publisher of Philippine Community Herald

At the forefront is Evelyn Zaragosa, publisher of Philippine Community Herald, who organised a community forum to start the ball rolling.

