UK won't be rushed into leave negotiations: Cameron

Merkel

Source: AAP

Published 29 June 2016 at 10:46am, updated 29 June 2016 at 11:22am
By Naomi Salvaratnam
Source: SBS
British Prime Minister David Cameron has given his first address in Parliament since the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union. Image: German Chancellor Angela Merkel awaits the arrival of EU Council President Donald Tusk in Berlin, Germany (AAP)

It comes after Germany, France and Italy insisted the European Union will not hold informal talks with Britain until it triggers Article 50 of the Lisbon treaty, the mechanism under which members can leave.

 

 

 

 

