SBS Filipino

UN Security Council adopts Syria peace plan

SBS Filipino

United Nations Security Council Members vote on a ceasefire in Syria at UN headquarters in New York

United Nations Security Council Members vote on a ceasefire in Syria at UN headquarters in New York Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 January 2017 at 10:41am
By Sonja Heydeman
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution endorsing a ceasefire in the Syrian civil war brokered by Russia and Turkey. Image: United Nations Security Council Members vote on a ceasefire in Syria at UN headquarters in New York. (AAP)

Published 3 January 2017 at 10:41am
By Sonja Heydeman
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The resolution also calls for rapid access for humanitarian aid to be delivered across the country.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January