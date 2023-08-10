Usap Tayo: Do you prefer living in the metropolis or regional Australia?

The Index was released through a collaboration between Commonwealth Bank and Regional Australia Institute, a study focusing on citizen migration to regions, with employment as a significant reason.

Key Points
  • Migration to regional areas has increased by over 16% compared to 2018 and 2019.
  • According to a survey of over a thousand city residents, dissatisfaction with city life has risen from 10% in 2020 to 14% in 2023.
  • Preferred locations among individuals originating from capitals since June are the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast in Queensland, Greater Geelong and Moorabool in Victoria, and Lake Macquarie in NSW.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Usap Tayo: Mas gusto mo bang manirahan sa metropolis o regional Australia?

SBS Filipino

10/08/202310:49
