Using pageant to create noble ways to make a difference in others' lives

Mr World Noble King Australia

Mr World Noble King Australia candidates (L-R): Daniel Allen, Aaron Herrera, Arvind Sharma, Mohammed Ismael, Rodrigue Becotier (front) Source: SBS Filipino

Published 6 October 2019 at 3:37pm, updated 6 October 2019 at 3:43pm
There is a challenge in finding a noble way of empowering oneself while making a difference, but candidates of the Mr World Noble King Australia found pageant is one way.

Meet Mr World Noble King Australia candidates Mohammed Ismael, Rodrigue Becotier, Arvind Sharma, Aaron Herrera and Daniel Allen as they prepare for their journey to self-progress and help others.

