Utilising offshore Filipino talents to help global startups

There may be agencies that help you hire employees but choosing the right ones can be challenging and a Manila-based company might be able to ease that rigorous process of finding the right employees for you.





Penbrothers provide talent sourcing payroll assistance, legal services and flexible office spaces in the Philippines for local and international startup companies like in Australia and Singapore.





Co-founder Gui Faria and Managing Director Josef Werker tell us more about their pool of Filipino skilled workers.





Penbrothers Gui Faria (right) and Josef Werker (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino











FOLLOW SBS FILIPINO ON FACEBOOK

ALSO READ:

READ MORE Why an Australian company hire Filipinos as virtual workers







READ MORE Push to bring more Philippine products to Australian mainstream market





