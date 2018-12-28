SBS Filipino

Utilising offshore Filipino talents to help global startups

Penbrothers

Few employees of Manila-based Penbrothers Source: Supplied

Published 28 December 2018 at 11:05am, updated 28 December 2018 at 12:31pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Startup companies are on the rise this 2018 and establishing your own startup can be daunting - from managing all your resources and necessary documentation to hiring the right employees.

There may be agencies that help you hire employees but choosing the right ones can be challenging and a Manila-based company might be able to ease that rigorous process of finding the right employees for you.

Penbrothers provide talent sourcing payroll assistance, legal services and flexible office spaces in the Philippines for local and international startup companies like in Australia and Singapore.

Co-founder Gui Faria and Managing Director Josef Werker tell us more about their pool of Filipino skilled workers.

Penbrothers
Penbrothers Gui Faria (right) and Josef Werker (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


 

Why an Australian company hire Filipinos as virtual workers



Push to bring more Philippine products to Australian mainstream market



