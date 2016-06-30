Victoria looks to react to ongoing fights in Melbourne

The Victorian police union has warned a spate of violent rallies involving anti-fascist and anti-immigration groups is leaving other areas dangerously under-protected. Image: Melbourne protests continue to bring violence (AAP).
Up to 400 officers were called in to control the latest face-off in Melbourne's central business district last Sunday
And as this report shows, the Police Association says it is dragging resources away from vulnerable areas.