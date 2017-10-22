Victoria one step closer to historic voluntary euthanasia laws

The Assisted Dying Bill passed the Lower House on Thursday after a prolonged overnight debate. If it gets through the next stage of the Upper House, terminally ill people over the age of 18, in severe pain and with only a year to live would be able to access lethal drugs.
Published 23 October 2017 at 9:02am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:26am
By Gareth Boreham, Amanda Copp
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Victoria may soon be the first state in Australia to legalise voluntary euthanasia. The Assisted Dying Bill passed the Lower House on Thursday after a prolonged overnight debate. If it gets through the next stage of the Upper House, terminally ill people over the age of 18, in severe pain and with only a year to live would be able to access lethal drugs. Image: Members in the chamber as they vote on an amendment to the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill 2017 as its debated in the lower house of the Victorian Parliament (AAP)
