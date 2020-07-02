Victorian hotspot residents will be banned from NSW and fined $11,000 if they try to enter state

Highlights Those from coronavirus hotspots in Victoria who try to enter New South Wales could get an 11,000 dollar fine or six months in jail.

NSW residents have been told not to visit the Victorian hotspots

NSW relaxes restrictions for its own residents

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged NSW residents not to open their doors to Victorians despite stopping short of closing the border.











Those attending professonal sporting events in the state will have to show identification to prove they are not from Victoria.





New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard says New South Wales doesn't want to take these measures, but has to take them.





"Look, normally we love having Victotrians and Queenslanders and everyone else coming to visit us. But Victorians, right now, from those hotspots, are not welcome in New South Wales. We're sorry. It's not something we want to do, but we must do, for our own safety"





Limits on attendance have been relaxed in NSW from Wednesday for funerals, weddings, places of worship and community sport, as long as there is no more than one person per four square metres of space.





Outdoor gatherings are still restricted to 20 people but community sport with a COVID-19 safety plan can have up to 500 participants.





Funerals, weddings and church services may have the maximum number of people allowed on the premises with one person per four square metres.





All businesses can now open and operate under the same principle.





Up to 20 people can visit another household at any one time and guests are permitted to stay overnight. Up to 20 people can also stay at a holiday home, with no restrictions on travelling within NSW.





