Filipinos living in Victoria's COVID-19 hotspots are dealing with stigma and paranoia

Highlights Brimbank and Darebin have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots in Victoria.

City of Brimbank resident Dino Medina enjoyed being able to work in the office, but was immediately asked to start working from home when his suburb was identified as a hotspot.

Expectant mum Honey Chua of the City of Darebin pulled out her children from care upon finding out a toddler in the centre tested positive.

"It's not fair. I've been so responsible since the outbreak. Why am I the only one who has to work from home?"





Dino Medina has been healthy and travelling to the city for work. But while he's been vigilant about doing what he can to avoid getting infected with COVID-19, what he can't change anytime soon is his postcode.











Delahey, 3037 (City of Brimbank)

Dino Medina of Delahey Source: Dino Medina





Mr Medina lives in the City of Brimbank, one of the Victorian municipalities named as a hotspot after a recent spike of cases in the state.





Because of where he lives, Dino was immediately asked by his director to bring his work laptop home and not to return to the office until further notice. While he understands the worry, the stigma of living in a hotspot area was unexpectedly swift.





Dino Medina and family Source: Dino Medina





"My workmates kept on asking if I lived near Keilor Downs [where there is an outbreak]. They asked where my kids go to school. It was a bit intimidating," he said.





"But even if I feel healthy, if the authorities do door-to-door testing in our area, I have no problem with it. I'll do the responsible thing."





Reservoir, 3073 (City of Darebin)

For pregnant mum-of-two Honey Chua, on the other hand, the responsible thing to do was to get tested and to act as if they are on lockdown again.





Honey Chua and family Source: Honey Chua





“Routine-wise, for us, it's no going out. We only do supermarket delivery again. Apart from that, we're vigilant with hygiene practices."





Honey has also decided to pull her kids out of care upon finding out that a toddler from the centre one of her children attends tested positive.





"I was really concerned. When we found out, it hit close to home; so I'm not taking the kids to school."





Honey pulled her kids out of care upon learning a toddler in the centre one of them attends tested positive for COVID-19. Source: Honey Chua





Honey, who is currently on a long service leave, prefers to stay at home with the kids until she gives birth this August.





"It just makes me feel somewhat safer - not just for my family but for the rest of the community."





The state's chief health officer Brett Sutton said he "really hoped" further suburbs wouldn't be forced into lockdown as authorities scramble to contain the outbreak.





As of Thursday, there are now 415 active cases of coronavirus in Victoria.





Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton Source: AAP





Dr Sutton said there was an obligation across the entire state for people to minimise their interactions with each other.





"Though the stay at home directions apply to those restricted postcodes, all of us across Victoria have to really consider whether we need to see people in other settings, other households, including family members and friends," he told reporters on Thursday morning.





Stay-at-home orders have been reintroduced for 10 postcodes in Melbourne's inner north and west until at least July 29 , after a 15th consecutive day of double-digit case increases in the state.





People living in those neighbourhoods will only be allowed to leave home for work, study, essential shopping, exercise or to receive or give care.





The spike in Victoria has led to a debate about whether Australians should be forced to wear face masks.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus .





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily