SBS Filipino

Viva: The benefits of dancing

SBS Filipino

Dancing

Marie D'Alton and Sindy Ling Source: Amy Chien-Yu Wang

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 April 2018 at 11:03am, updated 30 November 2018 at 10:33am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Exercise is medicine for older people and dancing can offer more benefits than your usual walking or swimming.

Published 7 April 2018 at 11:03am, updated 30 November 2018 at 10:33am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Research shows that it slows down the ageing process, improves your strength and balance, and its good for the brain!

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul