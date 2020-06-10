SBS Filipino

Vivid Sydney Throwback: 2019's 'Harmony' receives an award from the prestigious IES Lighting Awards

Vivid Sydney

Vivid Sydney's 'Harmony', an interactive musical tree, receives NSW Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) Luminaire Design in November 2019. Source: Jackie Chan/Conybeare Morrison International

Published 10 June 2020
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

If you were looking to see the Vivid Sydney Lights this year and disappointed to learn that it has been cancelled, we can lighten up a bit and look back at last year's great event.

Highlights
  • The 'Harmony', an interactive musical tree installation during Vivid Sydney 2019 was recognised for its design of high efficiency LED lights.
  • Main installation artist Rodolfo Tan Jr received the Luminaire Design Commendation Award from the NSW Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) in November 2019.
  • Due to the coronavirus restrictions, the popular annual Vivid Sydney Festival was cancelled this year. So, we look back at last year's event.
One of 2019 Vivid Sydney's installations, the light installation whose main artist is a Filipino, received an award from one of Australia's prestigious Lighting Awards.

A genuine crowd-pleaser in last year's Vivid Sydney, the "Harmony", a colourful glowing tree, with interactive pressure pads that trigger music and lights, bagged the Luminaire Design Commendation Award from the NSW Illuminating Engineering Society (IES).

 

Conybeare Morrison International Project Designer Rodolfo "Rod" Tan Jr is the main artist for the "Harmony". He didn't expect to get any award for his work.
Rod Tan Jr
Rod Tan Jr of Conybeare Morrison International posing with the Luminaire Design Award of Commendation from NSW IES. Source: Supplied


The colourful glowing tree, with interactive pressure pads that trigger music and lights, was seen in the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney last year.
Vivid Sydney
Harmony's main designer Rod Tan Jr. Source: Jackie Chan/Conybeare Morrison International


Symbolising the harmony of Australia's multicultural community, several artist including co-artist Lawrence Liang and collaborators Rene-Ann Glover and Benn Starr were involved with the installation of the 6,000 LEDs arranged in six streams, spiraling up the trunk and changing colour.
Vivid Sydney
'Harmony' tree Source: Jackie Chan/Conybeare Morrison International


Another installation, the "Nostalgia Above" also received the Commendation Award from NSW IES. Filipino Graphics Manager Rene-Ann Glover was also involved with this installation.
Vivid Sydney
Nostalgia Above Source: Vivid Sydney/Destination NSW


The "Nostalgia Above" installation depicts a cluster of clouds suspended overhead moving across the spheres, creating the illusion of rolling cloudscapes.

The vivid colour projections programmed as weather systems project displays reminding people that there are always brighter, more positive days ahead.

READ MORE

Filipino artist Rod Tan designs "Harmony" at Vivid Sydney

Collaborating for three Vivid Sydney installations



