Vivid Sydney Throwback: 2019's 'Harmony' receives an award from the prestigious IES Lighting Awards

Highlights The 'Harmony', an interactive musical tree installation during Vivid Sydney 2019 was recognised for its design of high efficiency LED lights.

Main installation artist Rodolfo Tan Jr received the Luminaire Design Commendation Award from the NSW Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) in November 2019.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, the popular annual Vivid Sydney Festival was cancelled this year. So, we look back at last year's event.

A genuine crowd-pleaser in last year's Vivid Sydney, the "Harmony", a colourful glowing tree, with interactive pressure pads that trigger music and lights, bagged the Luminaire Design Commendation Award from the NSW Illuminating Engineering Society (IES).











Conybeare Morrison International Project Designer Rodolfo "Rod" Tan Jr is the main artist for the "Harmony". He didn't expect to get any award for his work.





The colourful glowing tree, with interactive pressure pads that trigger music and lights, was seen in the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney last year. Harmony's main designer Rod Tan Jr. Source: Jackie Chan/Conybeare Morrison International





Symbolising the harmony of Australia's multicultural community, several artist including co-artist Lawrence Liang and collaborators Rene-Ann Glover and Benn Starr were involved with the installation of the 6,000 LEDs arranged in six streams, spiraling up the trunk and changing colour. 'Harmony' tree Source: Jackie Chan/Conybeare Morrison International





Another installation, the "Nostalgia Above" also received the Commendation Award from NSW IES. Filipino Graphics Manager Rene-Ann Glover was also involved with this installation. Nostalgia Above Source: Vivid Sydney/Destination NSW





The "Nostalgia Above" installation depicts a cluster of clouds suspended overhead moving across the spheres, creating the illusion of rolling cloudscapes.





The vivid colour projections programmed as weather systems project displays reminding people that there are always brighter, more positive days ahead.





