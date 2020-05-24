SBS Filipino

Volunteer groups join forces to help jobless international students

at SBS Studio in Federation Sqaure, Melbourne

from left: Gawad Kalinga's Marisa Vedar, Micelim Geloso, Jessica Yu and Mark Lawrence Cruz Source: SBS Filipino

Published 24 May 2020 at 6:11pm, updated 24 May 2020 at 6:24pm
By Claudette Centeno
Available in other languages

Gawad Kalinga Australia is working closely with various volunteer groups to help international students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miss Marisa Vedar of Gawad Kalinga Australia says that they have partnered with Australia Philippines Business Council (APBC) to give assistance to international students who lost their jobs.

“We will be distributing vouchers of $100 each per person for a total value of $25,000.”

She adds the initiative is also in partnership with the Filipino Student Council of NSW, FASTCO in Melbourne and the Student Councils in South Australia and Queensland.

“We believe that the student groups in each state are the right people for this project because they know who exactly needs help and they can identify those who are legitimately needing assistance."

HIGHLIGHTS:

 

  • Gawad Kalinga Australia has partnered with APBC and various student groups around Australia to give $100 voucher to international students who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic
  • A plan to help international students in a more sustainable term is underway
  • The volunteer group has been helping Filipinos in Australia and the Philippines for more than 18 years
     

Sustainable help for international students

Ms. Vedar also reveals that they are continuously thinking of ways to help Filipino students in a more sustainable manner.

“We are thinking of ways on how to help students in a more sustainable way so that they will not only rely on donations but we want to help them stand on their own feet."

She adds in order for them to be able to move forward with their plans, they need the cooperation of international students.

“We have a Facebook chat group called FISA kumustahan where we chat with international students and through that we can think of ways on how to help them long-term.”

Helping Filipinos in Australia for 18 years

The charity group has been around for over 18 years and Ms Vedar says she has been a part of the group since it started in Australia.

She says that although volunteering can be very demanding, it is very close to her heart.

“I’ve been a volunteer for 18 years and to be honest I don’t benefit from it. I hate to say this, but community work is full of pain and sacrifice. One of my friends actually said that it’s a thankless job. But I know deep inside me that this is what I really want to do and this is how I practice my faith."

 

LISTEN and READ:

How a volunteer is changing the community for more than 20 years



Plans to replicate Gawad Kalinga Communities in the Western suburbs of Victoria



