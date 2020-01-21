Vox Pop: What opportunities did Australia give to you?

AJ Gregorio

AJ Gregorio and his family arrived in Australia on September 26, 1996.





He shares his major struggle back then was familiarising Australia's way of life.





Although it took a bit of time before he was able to adapt, the opportunities they received as a family were endless when it comes to work, studies and health.





"Australia gave us plenty of opportunities in work, studies, health and I'm proud that I'm from Melbourne because it's the most liveable city in the world," says Mr Gregorio.





Mai Rivera

Mai Rivera is an international student taking up diploma in project management.





Arriving last year, she says that studying in Australia gave her the opportunity to integrate with other communities.





"It's a diverse community, the people are very welcoming plus there are jobs for international students like me," says Ms Rivera.





However, more than finding accommodation and job seeking, her major struggle as a new migrant is falling into the habit of constantly converting her Australian spending to Philippine peso.





Lorna Natividad

Retired bank teller Lorna Natividad arrived in Australia 34 years ago.





After retiring, she found a new passion for painting.





She received numerous achievement for her work, and her painting " The Outback " was even chosen as the cover picture of Dandenong district's congratulations card.





Living in Australia gave her an opportunity to discover a hidden skill.





"If I were in the Philippines, I will not make it and I really didn't realise that I have a talent within me. Here in Australia, I was able to do it," says Ms Natividad.





Carlo Peña

Carlo Peña struggled with loneliness, finding employment and cultural assimilation during his first month in Australia.





"The first month was hard, it was hard to find work and it's hard to adjust with their culture but I tried to enjoy it with my new friends at school and some other people I meet, I also felt homesick but it's okay since I talk to my family over Facebook messenger," says Mr Peña.





Although he is still in the process of finding his feet, he sees the struggles as an opportunity for personal growth.





"I'm grateful because I can do things here that I can't do in the Philippines and I'm proud to say that I can live here independently," says Mr Peña.





