WA bares rail, road transport plans

Published 4 August 2016 at 1:26pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Perth report. Summary of latest news from the state by Cielo Franklin Image: Perth train (Flickr/Andy Rennie)

WA Government reveals future plans for rail, road transport in Perth; Millions to be spent on more fixed speed cameras for WA roads trial of "keep left" signs in foreign languages for WA roads after fatal crash; Epilepsy group urges change after fatal crash driver who had seizure jailed; WA Museum discovers new species of extinct giant kangaroo

 





