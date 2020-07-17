Available in other languages

HIGHLIGHTS WA has recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases within one week

WA delays phase 5 easing of COVID-19 restrictions based on health advise

Fishing is now a popular outdoor activity among Filipinos in Perth

According to WA Premier Mark McGowan the decision is based on health advice.





Phase five of the coronavirus restrictions would be pushed to a tentative date of 1 August.





Phase five had been due to begin on 18 July, Saturday and would have seen the removal of the two-square-metre rule limiting the capacity of venues.























