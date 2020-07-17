SBS Filipino

WA delays Phase 5 easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan talks to reporters.

Published 17 July 2020 at 2:13pm, updated 23 July 2020 at 4:34pm
By Hazel Salas
The further easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Western Australia will be delayed due to the growing outbreak in Victoria and the number of people in Perth quarantine hotels.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • WA has recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases within one week
  • WA delays phase 5 easing of COVID-19 restrictions based on health advise
  • Fishing is now a popular outdoor activity among Filipinos in Perth
According to WA Premier Mark McGowan the decision is based on health advice.

Phase five of the coronavirus restrictions would be pushed to a tentative date of 1 August.

Phase five had been due to begin on 18 July, Saturday and would have seen the removal of the two-square-metre rule limiting the capacity of venues.

 

 

 

