Ways to consult your General Practitioner Doctor

All Australian citizens, permanent residents and certain visa holders can access Medicare, which provides free or subsidised treatment by doctors and specialists.
Published 4 February 2017 at 11:21am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
When we are sick the first point of contact is often the family doctor.Family doctors are commonly referred to as general practitioners or GPs in Australia. Image: General Practitioner Doctor (AAP)
Published 4 February 2017 at 11:21am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share