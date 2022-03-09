'We were lucky enough to get out alive': Lismore flood survivor recounts experience

A week after the devastating flood in Lismore, Marmonie Altman and her family returned to see what was left of their home.





"Our house is now literally empty," says Marmonie as she shares heartbreaking photos of their flood-damaged home.





Inside Marmonie's house after the devastating flood in Lismore Source: Marmonie Altman





More than 3,000 houses in Lismore went underwater and most of their belongings floated and piled on footpaths.

Residents across the Northern Rivers are still traumatised after their homes were left nearly underwater in the 2017 flooding.

Many families and businesses are now looking to relocate out of the flood zone areas.







It isn't the first time for Marmonie and her family to experience a flood disaster. In 2017, their house and Filipino restaurant-BooCo Eatery was submerged, leaving the family with nothing but hope and resilience.





But this time was different for Marmonie. The flood swamped downtown Lismore, leaving four people dead and thousands of families homeless. Recovering from this recent flood disaster added to the stress of already struggling residents in the community.





"We just recently recovered from the pandemic, and then this flood disaster came. It's hard."





Source: Marmonie Altman





Lucky enough to get out alive





Lismore residents have become used to the floodings over the years, but the rising floodwaters took the community by surprise.





"We did not expect that the water will rise quickly. We carried our furniture upstairs. We got up to the roof with my husband, my eight-year-old, and sixteen-year-old son."





"It was a scary moment. We were lucky enough to get out of there alive. I can hear people screaming for help and most of them were stuck in their roof cavities and we can't help them." says Marmonie as she tearfully recalls their experience before the rescuers arrive.





Communities band together





Source: Marmonie Altman





Despite what the family had been through, they still need to clean up. They were grateful to be staying with friends who offered to help.





Volunteers arrived with shovels and brooms to help the community get back on its feet. More friends turned up to help the Altman family haul debris out of their home and restaurant.





"I've heard that many businesses will not reopen unless the federal and state government help them recover."





"I still don't know what will happen to us. We want to move but we cannot afford to buy a property in flood-free areas."





Source: Marmonie Altman





"We are alive and that's the most important thing right now. We have lost a lot in the floods but those are only material things."





"I am thankful that my family is safe. I just wish we will have the strength to survive the aftermath. I know it's going to be difficult to start again and rebuild everything but I'm hopeful. We have to start somewhere. "





