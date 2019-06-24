SBS Filipino

Weekend Sports Wrap

Disappointed Australian players reacting to loss to Norway Source: AAP

Published 24 June 2019 at 12:14pm, updated 24 June 2019 at 2:04pm
By Murray Silby
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
New South Wales has handed Queensland its second worst defeat ever in rugby league's State-of-Origin, the Matildas' World Cup dreams on hold for another four years and Afghanistan narrowly misses out on one of cricket's biggest upsets.

