Western Sydney basketball league given an 'NBA' feel

Highlights Even prior to the pandemic, the JoFlow Basketball League has been making good use of technology to spread the word about their games, teams and players.

For the league, at the centre of their efforts are the kids and the community.

JoFlow will be involved with the Movember appeal.

"We need to look after the community and each other. That's what we're trying to do. We call our basketball league a 'movement'. It's about changing how we do things in the community," JoFlow Basketball League Creative Director Jordan Tiburcio shares.





Jordan and Head Coach and Founder Joboy Flores are changing not only the way basketball is played in Western Sydney, but also the way the sport is watched, shared and appreciated. Jordan Tiburcio and Joboy Flores of the JoFlow Basketball League Source: JoFlow Basketball League

Technology meets sport

"I started JoFlow in 2018 when I noticed there was a lack of basketball training for kids in our area. We started small and it was my way of giving back to the community," Joboy shares.





From the small initiative, JoFlow has evolved to become more than a traditional community basketball league.





"We don't just do trainings. We also do full media productions. We do podcasts, social media. We have a full creative team. Our production efforts grew even more during COVID," Jordan shares. "Our production efforts grew even more during COVID." Source: JoFlow Basketball League The pandemic pushed the league to stay even more relevant. They did this by providing free online training for a limited time and concentrating their efforts on creating content that could be watched and shared over social media.





"Our podcast became a big thing. We started with the story of JoFlow, but then we branched out to featuring other inspirational people from the community," Jordan says, "We've been listened to by more than 20 countries." "Our podcast became a big thing. We started with the story of JoFlow, but then we branched out to featuring other inspirational people from the community." Source: JoFlow Basketball League "We've elevated our production to high-end, high-quality content with graphics. We livestream games and give them an 'NBA' feel."





While the high-quality is meant to impress the viewer, Joboy and Jordan share that the ultimate reason for the effort are their players.





"We promote our kids. If you look at our website, we give importance to the players in our league. It has their complete profiles. They might not be the best players in Australia or the Philippines, but we want them to feel as if they're in the NBA," Jordan says. "We promote our kids. If you look at our website, we give importance to the players in our league." Source: JoFlow Basketball League To which Joboy adds, "We've noticed other leagues doing what we're doing now. We're happy about that because we have a pioneering spirit. It's great that other leagues are now using technology as well. Our community needs that."

Effort for the kids (and with thanks to the wives)

And for Joboy, Jordan and the rest of the JoFlow team, giving the kids of the community a space to enjoy physical activity and foster camaraderie are their main motivations for furthering the league.





"I have two kids - a boy and a girl. They're both into video games so I decided to bring them to JoFlow so they can enjoy physical activity," Jordan shares, joking, "Now they divide their time between video games and basketball." "More than just training, it's about friendship for them now." Source: JoFlow Basketball League "But really, they enjoy the physical activity...but more than that, they meet so many friends through the league. More than just training, it's about friendship for them now."





For those like Jordan seeking to introduce their children to the game, Joboy shares that the best time to do so would be when they are ready to put in the hard work.





"It's harder for the younger ones because they're not willing to go through the hard work yet. They'd rather play with the iPad. But for those who are able to listen to instructions, we make them love the game first. We make it fun for them," Joboy says. "We make them love the game first. We make it fun for them." Source: JoFlow Basketball League Joboy admits that the league is as fun for him as it is for him, sharing that he has his wife's full support.





"My wife doesn't know about this," Jordan jokes, "Nah, I have my wife's full support too. And at the same time, we have the full support of our creative team, our producers, photographers, artists. I love how we collaborate for the kids and the community."

Movember appeal

For JoFlow, collaboration for the community goes beyond the sport.





Joboy, Jordan and the league will be joining the Movember appeal to raise funds for men's health, specifically prostate and testicular cancer as well as suicide prevention.





"Before it was just growing a beard, but there are other ways to help," Jordan says, laughing, "And in as much as we want to grow a beard, Joboy and I are baby-faced." JoFlow will be hosting a Movember event on November 22. All proceeds will go to the Movember appeal. Source: JoFlow Basketball League "But, [seriously], we are doing a 60km run for the 60 men we lose every hour around the world to suicide. We're doing it as a team and we're doing it together."





JoFlow will be hosting a Movember event on November 22. All proceeds will go to the Movember appeal.





