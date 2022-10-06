What are the opportunities and changes in the New South Wales Migration Program 2022-2023?

Highlights New South Wales has been allocated more than 12,000 visa slots for the financial year 2022-2023.

Since 2022, the target sectors for NSW have expanded and the new list includes occupations from a wide variety of industries with skills shortages including health, hospitality, ICT, and education.

Some occupations have been added back to the NSW List such as Café and Restaurant Manager, Graphic Designer, IT Support Technician, Librarian, Journalist, Architect and Interior Designer

As the country grapples with skills shortages, state migration programs are changing some rules.





New South Wales Nomination Program is a points-tested invitation process that allows NSW to nominate skilled workers for a permanent visa to live and work in NSW.





According to Mark Jeffrey Abalos, Principal Lawyer of No Borders Law Group, this program is also a selection-based process that ensures NSW selects workers with skills aligned with the needs of the state economy.





