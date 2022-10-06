SBS Filipino

What are the opportunities and changes in the New South Wales Migration Program 2022-2023?

Sydney Opera House

Sydney Opera House

Published 6 October 2022 at 2:39pm, updated 43 minutes ago at 3:13pm
By TJ Correa
In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa, atbp.’ an immigration lawyer discussed the new rules and occupations added to the NSW Migration Program 2022-2023.

Highlights
  • New South Wales has been allocated more than 12,000 visa slots for the financial year 2022-2023.
  • Since 2022, the target sectors for NSW have expanded and the new list includes occupations from a wide variety of industries with skills shortages including health, hospitality, ICT, and education.
  • Some occupations have been added back to the NSW List such as Café and Restaurant Manager, Graphic Designer, IT Support Technician, Librarian, Journalist, Architect and Interior Designer
As the country grapples with skills shortages, state migration programs are changing some rules.

New South Wales Nomination Program is a points-tested invitation process that allows NSW to nominate skilled workers for a permanent visa to live and work in NSW.

According to Mark Jeffrey Abalos, Principal Lawyer of No Borders Law Group, this program is also a selection-based process that ensures NSW selects workers with skills aligned with the needs of the state economy.

Listen to the details of the changes, opportunities and processes of the NSW Migration Program on this podcast series 'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
How to listen to this podcast Source: SBS
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the 
Department of Home Affairs 
or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.
