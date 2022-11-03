SBS Filipino

What are your options if you are unfairly dismissed?

In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa at iba pa’, know the procedures and options in case you experience an unfair dismissal in your workplace. Credit: Pexel / Antoni Shkbara Production

Published 3 November 2022 at 11:28am
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa atbp.’, know the procedures and options in case you experience an unfair dismissal in your workplace.

Highlights
  • An international student shared his experience of alleged unfair dismissal without reason and how he manage to process his complaint.
  • According to Florence Dato, Community Organiser of the Migrant Workers Centre, all employees in Australia have equal workplace rights whether a citizen, a permanent resident, temporary working visa holder or even undocumented.
  • She also reiterated that employers cannot cancel the visa even though there are breached visa conditions as the Department of Home Affairs only has the sole authority to give, refuse or cancel a visa of an individual in Australia.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
How to listen to this podcast Source: SBS
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the
Department of Home Affairs
or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.
