What is Personal Injury Claim and its process?

Personal Injury Claims Lawyer Ace Tamayo and Carpenter in Sydney Ronald Leander

Published 20 October 2022 at 12:22pm
By TJ Correa
In this episode of 'Trabaho, Visa atbp.' Atty. Ace Tamayo discussed the definition and process of personal injury claims.

Highlights
  • Speaking to SBS Filipino, Atty. Ace Tamayo said that the usual individuals who experience personal injury work in unsafe environments, there’s an accident in the workplace or sometimes a person is not trained to do the job resulting in injury.
  • He stressed that cases will be dependent on the situation, law and process of each and every state and territory in Australia.
  • Ronald Leander who is a tradie from Sydney experienced an accident last September but settled for an agreement with his long-time employer.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific advice, people are urged to contact a trustworthy solicitor in Australia.
