What is Personal Injury Claim and its process?

Highlights
- Speaking to SBS Filipino, Atty. Ace Tamayo said that the usual individuals who experience personal injury work in unsafe environments, there’s an accident in the workplace or sometimes a person is not trained to do the job resulting in injury.
- He stressed that cases will be dependent on the situation, law and process of each and every state and territory in Australia.
- Ronald Leander who is a tradie from Sydney experienced an accident last September but settled for an agreement with his long-time employer.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific advice, people are urged to contact a trustworthy solicitor in Australia.
How to listen to this podcast Source: SBS