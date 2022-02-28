SBS Filipino

Why some employees are not keen on returning to their workplace yet

Covid safe procedure_ workplace temperature checking

Covid safe procedure_ workplace temperature checking Source: Getty Images/Luis Alvarez

Published 28 February 2022 at 11:54am, updated 1 March 2022 at 3:29pm
By TJ Correa
The recommendation to work from home has been removed in some Australian states, but a good number of employees aren't keen to return to the office.

Highlights
  • According to Florence Dato, OHS Covid Safe Workplace Project Organiser of Victorian Trades Hall, employers have the obligation under the Occupational Health and Safety Act to provide a safe workplace to their employees.
  • For employees who are not ready to report for work in their offices may consult with their health and safety or union representatives to discuss flexible working arrangements.
  • The group emphasized complete vaccination with booster shot, physical distancing, wearing masks in some work settings, good ventilation and other infection prevention controls are effective ways to ensure safety in the workplace against COVID.
Aside from changes in face mask restrictions in Victoria, New South Wales and ACT, a return to workplaces and offices has been encouraged. 

When the pandemic hit, Architect and Art Director Joe Parayno from Melbourne has worked from home. Now that things are slowly returning to 'normal', he is not comfortable to go back to the office due to the threat of COVID-19, traffic and expenses. 

Listen to the audio:

LISTEN TO
Why some employees are not keen on returning to their workplace yet

Ilang empleyado, may agam-agam sa pagbabalik opisina

28/02/202208:27


 

