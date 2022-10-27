What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation for it?

Highlights Personal Injury is not only physical injury in workplaces but also psychological injury according to Atty. Ace Tamayo of Littles Lawyer where you can file a claim for compensation.

Employees are urged to speak up in the event they experience workplace mental injury and not be afraid of the stigma according to Migrant Workers Centre Community Organiser Florence Dato.

Mental health professionals are also available for free services line Partners in Wellbeing and CoHealth for migrants even if they don't have access to Medicare.

'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.



Speaking to SBS Filipino, Lawyer Ace Tamayo detailed the definition of psychological injury and what can be considered as such.





He also explained the process of filing a personal injury claim.



Personal Injury Claim Lawyer Ace Tamayo In a separate interview, Community Organiser Florence Dato of the Migrant Worker's Centre said that workers should exercise their rights and report any concern or complaint about their health and safety to their employer, union, WorkSafe or other organisations like the Migrant Workers Centre.

