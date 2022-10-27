SBS Filipino

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation for it?

SBS Filipino

pexels-Yan Krukov.jpeg

If you are suffering workplace psychological injury, know your rights and the process of personal injury claims. Credit: Pexels / Yan Krukov

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 October 2022 at 12:56pm, updated 27 October 2022 at 5:48pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS

In this episode of 'Trabaho, Visa atbp., experts discussed what a workplace psychological injury is and what's the process of claiming compensation for it.

Published 27 October 2022 at 12:56pm, updated 27 October 2022 at 5:48pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Personal Injury is not only physical injury in workplaces but also psychological injury according to Atty. Ace Tamayo of Littles Lawyer where you can file a claim for compensation.
  • Employees are urged to speak up in the event they experience workplace mental injury and not be afraid of the stigma according to Migrant Workers Centre Community Organiser Florence Dato.
  • Mental health professionals are also available for free services line Partners in Wellbeing and CoHealth for migrants even if they don't have access to Medicare.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
l.jpg
How to listen to this podcast Source: SBS
Speaking to SBS Filipino, Lawyer Ace Tamayo detailed the definition of psychological injury and what can be considered as such.

He also explained the process of filing a personal injury claim.
Advertisement
Ace Tamayo - final.jpg
Personal Injury Claim Lawyer Ace Tamayo
In a separate interview, Community Organiser Florence Dato of the Migrant Worker's Centre said that workers should exercise their rights and report any concern or complaint about their health and safety to their employer, union, WorkSafe or other organisations like the Migrant Workers Centre.  
FLORence FINAL.jpg
Community Organiser Florence Dato of Migrant Workers Centre
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific advice, people are urged to contact a trustworthy solicitor in Australia.
Related Content

What is Personal Injury Claim and its process?

Why some employees are not keen on returning to their workplace yet

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PETER DUTTON BUDGET 2022 REPLY

Peter Dutton blames Labor for financial woes

Alex Eala Facebook.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 28 October

Fish and chips being fried

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October