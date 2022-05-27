SBS Filipino

What are your options if you can't apply for state or employer sponsorship?

Visa stamp

Visa stamp

Published 27 May 2022 at 11:43am, updated 28 May 2022 at 7:46pm
By TJ Correa
Skilled Independent Subclass 189 Visa is for applicants without state or employer sponsorship but should be eligible to apply.

Highlights
  • Skilled Independent Subclass 189 Visa through Points-tested stream applicants must satisfy the points test.
  • Applicants should have an occupation on the relevant skilled occupation list and have a suitable skills assessment for the occupation.
  • According to Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag, there's no need for show money and no payment for Expression of Interest however there will be cost in assessment depending on the occupation nominated and there's a visa fee of more than 4,000 AUD.
Gusto magtrabaho sa Australia pero walang sponsor? Alamin kung anong visa ang naayon sa iyo

27/05/202210:38


Gino Africano, a mechanical engineer from Cebu, is weighing his options of migrating to Australia.

He has no employment or state sponsorship but he is keen to explore his visa options to secure permanent residency.
Gino Africano, Mechanical Engineer from Cebu Philippines
Gino Africano, Mechanical Engineer from Cebu Philippines Source: Gino Africano


Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the 
Department of Home Affairs 
or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.

