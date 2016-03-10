SBS Filipino

What Future for Maria Sharapova after Failed Drug Test?

SBS Filipino

Maria Sharapova

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 March 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:47pm
By Lydia Feng, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Maria Sharapova is expected to lose millions of dollars, as sponsors pull the pin on deals with the five-time tennis grand-slam champion, following a failed drug test. Image: US womens world number one Serena Williams has defended on-court rival Maria Sharapova, of Russia, following a failed drug test.(AAP

Published 10 March 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:47pm
By Lydia Feng, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But in this report, her on-court rival Serena Williams is among the few voices showing support for the Russian player in the wake of the revelation.

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January