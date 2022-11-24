What to do if you need to secure a CFO Guidance and Counselling Certificate before travelling to Australia

Highlights
- In a statement given to SBS Filipino, the Philippines' Bureau of Immigration reaffirms its strict adherence to departure formalities as several incidents of offloaded passengers spark concerns for Australia-bound travelers.
- According to CFO's website, the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) – Guidance and Counseling Program (GCP) is a distinct program of the Philippine government which aims to protect the welfare of Filipino fiancé(e)s and spouses of foreign nationals who plan to migrate overseas. It is a definite deterrent to mail-order bride schemes and trafficking in the guise of marriage.
- CFO website states that there are options for online and onsite to attend the mandatory Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) Guidance and Counseling Program (GCP) in order to secure the Guidance and Counseling Certificate (GCC) and the CFO sticker.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
PAKINGGAN ANG ULAT:
Ano ang CFO Guidance and Counselling Certificate at paano kumuha nito?
SBS Filipino
24/11/202209:21
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.