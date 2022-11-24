SBS Filipino

What to do if you need to secure a CFO Guidance and Counselling Certificate before travelling to Australia

Published 24 November 2022 at 11:50am, updated 11 minutes ago at 5:56pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa atbp.,’ a Filipino from Australia shared her experience processing the Guidance Counselling Certificate issued by Commission on Filipino Overseas.

Highlights
  • In a statement given to SBS Filipino, the Philippines' Bureau of Immigration reaffirms its strict adherence to departure formalities as several incidents of offloaded passengers spark concerns for Australia-bound travelers.
  • According to CFO's website, the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) – Guidance and Counseling Program (GCP) is a distinct program of the Philippine government which aims to protect the welfare of Filipino fiancé(e)s and spouses of foreign nationals who plan to migrate overseas. It is a definite deterrent to mail-order bride schemes and trafficking in the guise of marriage.
  • CFO website states that there are options for online and onsite to attend the mandatory Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) Guidance and Counseling Program (GCP) in order to secure the Guidance and Counseling Certificate (GCC) and the CFO sticker.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
PAKINGGAN ANG ULAT:
Ano ang CFO Guidance and Counselling Certificate at paano kumuha nito? image

Ano ang CFO Guidance and Counselling Certificate at paano kumuha nito?

SBS Filipino

24/11/202209:21
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the
Commission on Filipino Overseas
or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.
Several incidents of offloaded passengers in Philippine airports spark concerns

Philippines’ immigration agency reaffirms strict adherence to departure formalities

