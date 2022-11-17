SBS Filipino

PH Immigration releases statement on the concern of some offloaded passengers going to Australia

SBS Filipino

Immigration passport control point at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Manila, Philippines

File Photo: Immigration passport control point - Ninoy Aquino International Airport / Manila International Airport Credit: mtcurado/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 November 2022 at 11:49am, updated 3 hours ago at 12:09pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Philippine Bureau of Immigration provided a statement to SBS Filipino regarding some incidents of offloaded passengers going to Australia.

Published 17 November 2022 at 11:49am, updated 3 hours ago at 12:09pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • Some Australia-bound travellers at Philippine airports have expressed their concerns over 'strict enforcement’ of the Bureau of Immigration's departure formalities.
  • The statement reiterated that the Bureau of Immigration strictly adheres to Department of Justice Memorandum Circular No. 036 dated 15 June 2015 on the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) Revised Guidelines on Departure Formalities for International-Bound Passengers.
  • In said Circular, passengers intending to travel abroad as tourist or with temporary visitor’s visa shall undergo primary inspection, and secondary inspection when deemed necessary, taking into consideration the totality of circumstances, such as, but not limited to: (a) age, (b) educational attainment, (c) financial capability to travel in accordance with purpose of travel as declared by the passenger, (d) travel history, and (e) country of destination.
LISTEN TO
Bureau of Immigration ng Pilipinas, naglabas ng pahayag kaugnay sa pangamba ng mga nao-offload na babyahe pa-Australya image

PH Immigration releases statement on the concern of some offloaded passengers going to Australia

SBS Filipino

17/11/202205:08
Related Content

Several incidents of offloaded passengers in Philippine airports spark concerns

'Bagoong, daing, and kakanin': Which Filipino products are you allowed to bring into Australia?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa atbp.’, an immigration lawyer discussed what to do next when your visitor visa has been refused.

Appeal or new application? Here are your options when your visitor visa is refused

ERY AND PAROL.jpg

'It is in giving we truly celebrate Christmas': Sydneysiders give early presents to kababayans in Pampanga

PBBM DEPARTUREAPEC2.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 17 November

DFA DELE VEGA edited.jpg

Ambassador De La Vega meets with Australian Ministers