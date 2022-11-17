Highlights
- Some Australia-bound travellers at Philippine airports have expressed their concerns over 'strict enforcement’ of the Bureau of Immigration's departure formalities.
- The statement reiterated that the Bureau of Immigration strictly adheres to Department of Justice Memorandum Circular No. 036 dated 15 June 2015 on the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) Revised Guidelines on Departure Formalities for International-Bound Passengers.
- In said Circular, passengers intending to travel abroad as tourist or with temporary visitor’s visa shall undergo primary inspection, and secondary inspection when deemed necessary, taking into consideration the totality of circumstances, such as, but not limited to: (a) age, (b) educational attainment, (c) financial capability to travel in accordance with purpose of travel as declared by the passenger, (d) travel history, and (e) country of destination.
LISTEN TO
PH Immigration releases statement on the concern of some offloaded passengers going to Australia
SBS Filipino
17/11/202205:08