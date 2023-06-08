What is the process of student dependent visa application in Australia?

Key Points
- A member of the family unit for a student visa includes the applicant's spouse or de facto partner who is at least 18 years old, as well as any unmarried dependent child under 18 years old.
- All current members of the family unit must be listed on the initial student 500 visa application, regardless of whether or not they have any intention to join the main applicant in Australia at any stage.
- Family members must meet the Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE) criterion and provide evidence that they genuinely intend to stay in Australia as a member of the main applicant's family unit.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
Paano ang proseso ng aplikasyon ng student dependent visa sa Australia?
08/06/202314:30
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.