What is the process of student dependent visa application in Australia?

In this episode of "Trabaho, Visa, atbp.", Registered Migration Agent Edmund Galvez explained the process and requirements for applying for a student dependent visa.

Key Points
  • A member of the family unit for a student visa includes the applicant's spouse or de facto partner who is at least 18 years old, as well as any unmarried dependent child under 18 years old.
  • All current members of the family unit must be listed on the initial student 500 visa application, regardless of whether or not they have any intention to join the main applicant in Australia at any stage.
  • Family members must meet the Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE) criterion and provide evidence that they genuinely intend to stay in Australia as a member of the main applicant's family unit.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Paano ang proseso ng aplikasyon ng student dependent visa sa Australia?

SBS Filipino

08/06/202314:30
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the 
Department of Home Affairs 
or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.
