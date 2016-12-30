SBS Filipino

What you need to know when travelling to Sydney Harbour for New Year's Eve celebration

site_197_Filipino_608606.JPG

Published 30 December 2016 at 1:01pm, updated 30 December 2016 at 1:19pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Australia is one of the first countries in the world to celebrate the New Year. Each year, thousands of tourists visit Sydney to witness the fireworks display in Sydney Harbour. Image: Traffic congestion (www.transport.nsw.gov.au)

Senior Spokeswoman from Transport Management Center, Bronwyn Martin, gives us important information about the best way to get around the Central Business District (CBD) in Sydney for the New Year's Eve (NYE) celebration.

