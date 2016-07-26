SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen What's new about 2016's Census?Play05:07SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.34MB)Published 26 July 2016 at 2:01pm, updated 26 July 2016 at 2:04pmBy Omar DabbaghSource: SBSAvailable in other languages There are some major changes in the 2016 national census which Australians will complete on the 9th of August. Image: New apartments, Sydney (AAP)Published 26 July 2016 at 2:01pm, updated 26 July 2016 at 2:04pmBy Omar DabbaghSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesAside from being the first digitally-focused census, there are changes to a key question and how personal information will be retained. That has raised security and privacy concerns. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January