SBS Filipino

What's the reason behind our widening waistlines?

SBS Filipino

Widening waistlines

Widening waistlines Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 October 2017 at 11:04am, updated 29 October 2017 at 11:28am
By Olga Klepova
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Obesity is on the rise in Australia. Are the reasons behind this growth lifestyle-related, environmental, genetic or a combination of the three? Image: Widening waistline - AAP Images

Published 29 October 2017 at 11:04am, updated 29 October 2017 at 11:28am
By Olga Klepova
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul