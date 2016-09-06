SBS Filipino

White House cancels Obama-Duterte meeting

site_197_Filipino_550749.JPG

Published 6 September 2016 at 12:06pm, updated 6 September 2016 at 12:24pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
The White House has cancelled the planned meeting of its President, Barack Obama, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, after Duterte threw invectives at Obama hours before. Image: Duterte and Obama AAP/EPA/MADE NAGI/AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The two leaders are scheduled to meet at the East Asian Summit in Vientiane, Laos .

The White House had earlier said that Obama would meet the Philippine President about the illegal drug issue, including extra judicial killings.

But Dutere was quick to say, " I am no American puppet. I am the president of a sovereign country and I am not answerable to anyone except the Filipino people."

This reached Obama who says "He (Duterte) is a colourful guy."

"I always want to make sure if I'm having a meeting that it's productive and we're getting something done."

Duterte says, extrajudicial judicial killings should be linked to President Obama, an obvious reference to gun shootings in the US.

Here's what Filipino-American lawyer Arnedo Valera says on his facebook

Arnedo Valera
Source: Facebook


 

 Obama says there is a due process in addressing illegal drugs, which he admits is a global issue

 Obama will instead meet President Park Geun-hye of South Korea.

 

 

 

