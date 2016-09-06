White House cancels Obama-Duterte meeting

Available in other languages

The two leaders are scheduled to meet at the East Asian Summit in Vientiane, Laos .





The White House had earlier said that Obama would meet the Philippine President about the illegal drug issue, including extra judicial killings.





But Dutere was quick to say, " I am no American puppet. I am the president of a sovereign country and I am not answerable to anyone except the Filipino people."





This reached Obama who says "He (Duterte) is a colourful guy."





"I always want to make sure if I'm having a meeting that it's productive and we're getting something done."





Duterte says, extrajudicial judicial killings should be linked to President Obama, an obvious reference to gun shootings in the US.





Here's what Filipino-American lawyer Arnedo Valera says on his facebook





Obama says there is a due process in addressing illegal drugs, which he admits is a global issue





Obama will instead meet President Park Geun-hye of South Korea.





















