WHO assessing Ebola crisis as Uganda records first cross-border cases

People are being checked for Ebola virus at crossing near Kasindi Source: AAP
Published 18 June 2019 at 12:15pm, updated 18 June 2019 at 2:15pm
By Felicity Davey
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The World Health Organisation is set to hold an emergency meeting over the Ebola outbreak which has now crossed into Uganda from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
