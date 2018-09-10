SBS Filipino

Why Adelaide electricity prices are high

SBS Filipino

A stock image of an electricity tower going through a rural property.

Power network operator Spark Infrastructure says more regulation could raise prices for consumers. (AAP) Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 September 2018 at 2:11pm, updated 10 September 2018 at 3:01pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS

South Australia may have the highest electricity prices in Australia, and many think it is due to the mismanagement of its energy supply. Image: Adelaidecity CBD (AAP)

Published 10 September 2018 at 2:11pm, updated 10 September 2018 at 3:01pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
There are many reasons though, and the situation is quite complex .

Norma Hennessy looks deeper into case and discusses it.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom