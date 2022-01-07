Why Australia's COVID-19 case numbers could be higher than official reports

Highlights Actual number of new infections in the community could be up to 10 times higher.

Three key reasons to believe the real number of infections is much greater than the reported cases: asymptomatic infection; long testing queues that people set aside getting tested with mild symptoms; those who tested positive through a rapid antigen test don’t register on accounts.

Changes to COVID-19 guidelines include removal of the requirement to take a PCR test if people test positive on a rapid antigen test.

Some medical experts fear Australia will not be able to provide accurate COVID-19 case number information this year, warning daily figures reported will not be a true reflection of coronavirus as the public shifts to rapid antigen tests.

















