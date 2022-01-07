Why Australia's COVID-19 case numbers could be higher than official reports

Highlights
- Actual number of new infections in the community could be up to 10 times higher.
- Three key reasons to believe the real number of infections is much greater than the reported cases: asymptomatic infection; long testing queues that people set aside getting tested with mild symptoms; those who tested positive through a rapid antigen test don’t register on accounts.
- Changes to COVID-19 guidelines include removal of the requirement to take a PCR test if people test positive on a rapid antigen test.
Some medical experts fear Australia will not be able to provide accurate COVID-19 case number information this year, warning daily figures reported will not be a true reflection of coronavirus as the public shifts to rapid antigen tests.
