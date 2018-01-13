SBS Filipino

Why Black Nazarene devotees hold onto their faith

Black Nazarene

Devotees in Sydney celebrates the feast of the Black Nazarene Source: Black Nazarene Group-Sydney

Published 13 January 2018 at 1:02pm, updated 9 January 2019 at 4:03pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Devotees continue to celebrate their faith to the Black Nazarene 23 years on after the first replica of the Black Nazarene has been brought to Sydney.

Mrs Remedios Tablante-Igonia, sister of Dr Augusto 'Gus" Tablante who brought the first replica statue of Black Nazarene to Australia, shares how the Tablante family started with their devotion and why they continue on celebrating the feast.

