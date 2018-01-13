Why Black Nazarene devotees hold onto their faith

Mrs Remedios Tablante-Igonia, sister of Dr Augusto 'Gus" Tablante who brought the first replica statue of Black Nazarene to Australia, shares how the Tablante family started with their devotion and why they continue on celebrating the feast.
Devotees in Sydney celebrates the feast of the Black Nazarene Source: Black Nazarene Group-Sydney
Published 13 January 2018 at 1:02pm, updated 9 January 2019 at 4:03pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Devotees continue to celebrate their faith to the Black Nazarene 23 years on after the first replica of the Black Nazarene has been brought to Sydney.
