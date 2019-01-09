Black Nazarene: Millions of devotees take part in the annual feast in Manila

Available in other languages

The annual feast of the Black Nazarene, popularly known as 'Traslacion' and one of the world's largest Catholic festivals, brings millions of devotees together for the 6.9-kilometre procession.







'Traslacion'. Filipino Roman Catholic devotees carry the image of the Black Nazarene which continue until midnight. (AAP) Source: AAP





Devotees overseas continue to celebrate the feast because they believe the Black Nazarene has miraculous attributes.





The Tablante family who founded the Black Nazarene Group in Sydney brought the first life-size replica of the Black Nazarene so they can continue to celebrate the feast every second Sunday of January.





Devotees in Sydney celebrates the feast of the Black Nazarene (Black Nazarene Group-Sydney) Source: Black Nazarene Group-Sydney





