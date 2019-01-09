SBS Filipino

Black Nazarene: Millions of devotees take part in the annual feast in Manila

SBS Filipino

Black Nazarene

Devotees trying to touch the icon of Black Nazarene and the rope as their belief that it may granted their wish or part of their Panata or devotions. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 January 2019 at 3:26pm, updated 9 January 2019 at 4:46pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Black Nazarene feast, held in Manila every ninth of January, attracts millions of devotees in the Philippines and around the world. Barefoot Catholics swarmed a black statue of a cross-bearing Jesus Christ on Tuesday and they joined the procession that is expected to continue until midnight.

Published 9 January 2019 at 3:26pm, updated 9 January 2019 at 4:46pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The annual feast of the Black Nazarene, popularly known as 'Traslacion' and one of the world's largest Catholic festivals, brings millions of devotees together for the 6.9-kilometre procession. 


Black Nazarene
'Traslacion'. Filipino Roman Catholic devotees carry the image of the Black Nazarene which continue until midnight. (AAP) Source: AAP


Devotees overseas continue to celebrate the feast because they believe the Black Nazarene has miraculous attributes. 

The Tablante family who founded the Black Nazarene Group in Sydney brought the first life-size replica of the Black Nazarene so they can continue to celebrate the feast every second Sunday of January.

Black Nazarene Traslacion
Devotees in Sydney celebrates the feast of the Black Nazarene (Black Nazarene Group-Sydney) Source: Black Nazarene Group-Sydney
 

FOLLOW SBS FILIPINO ON FACEBOOK

ALSO READ

Why Black Nazarene devotees hold onto their faith



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom