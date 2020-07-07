SBS Filipino

Why body pain shouldn't be ignored during home isolation

SBS Filipino

Back pain

New research reveals that a staggering two-thirds of Aussies are currently suffering from pain. Source: marrybaby.vn

Published 7 July 2020 at 4:56pm, updated 27 July 2020 at 2:51pm
By Claudette Centeno
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A staggering two-thirds of Aussies are currently suffering from pain, yet only a quarter are seeking help once their pain becomes chronic according to new research. Michelle Funder from Osteopathy Australia shares tips on how to deal with pain and avoiding injury during home isolation.

Highlights
  • New research reveals two-thirds of Aussies are currently in pain as health services reopen with some states easing restrictions
  • Pain caused from poor ergonomic working conditions, at-home workouts and pandemic stress will continue to prevent Aussies from exercising (50%), sleeping (43%) and working (18%)
  • While almost two-thirds of Aussies reach for pain medication to manage their aches, Osteopathy takes a whole-body approach, including hands-on treatment, pain management, exercise rehabilitation, lifestyle, and wellbeing support
The Pain Healthcare Report commissioned by
Osteopathy Australia
reveals that Aussies are ignoring their pain, with more than a third admitting that they would rather put up with pain than do something about it.

 

 

 

With the easing of restrictions in some states and territories, and Australians now returning to their normal routines, Osteopathy Australia is urging people not to ignore pain and to be mindful about heading back into the new normal.  

