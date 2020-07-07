Why body pain shouldn't be ignored during home isolation

Highlights New research reveals two-thirds of Aussies are currently in pain as health services reopen with some states easing restrictions

Pain caused from poor ergonomic working conditions, at-home workouts and pandemic stress will continue to prevent Aussies from exercising (50%), sleeping (43%) and working (18%)

While almost two-thirds of Aussies reach for pain medication to manage their aches, Osteopathy takes a whole-body approach, including hands-on treatment, pain management, exercise rehabilitation, lifestyle, and wellbeing support

The Pain Healthcare Report commissioned by Osteopathy Australia reveals that Aussies are ignoring their pain, with more than a third admitting that they would rather put up with pain than do something about it.























With the easing of restrictions in some states and territories, and Australians now returning to their normal routines, Osteopathy Australia is urging people not to ignore pain and to be mindful about heading back into the new normal.





