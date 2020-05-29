SBS Filipino

Why exercise is important for your well-being during COVID-19 pandemic

Online workouts can help you stay active and give you a social connection.

Online workouts can help you stay active and give you a social connection. Source: Majoy Clemente

Published 29 May 2020 at 1:12pm
By Claudette Centeno
While more people are staying home more than ever due to the impact of coronavirus, many of us find regular exercising a challenge. Here’s why exercise is important for you.

With many people now working from home, it can be tempting to retreat to the couch. However, exercise is more important during the pandemic says Bounce Dance Fit instructor Majoy Clemente because it can have a huge impact on the anxiety you’re feeling due to coronavirus and help ease stress and depression.

“During this difficult time mental health is as equally important as physical health. With everything that’s going on, its good to keep our minds off those things and exercising or doing online workouts not only help us physically but mentally as well,” she shares.

 

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Exercise isn’t just about being physically active but can also be effective at fighting depression

  • Practising physical distancing, good hygiene and caring for one's immune system are all essential to fight coronavirus

  • Modest amounts of weekly physical activity can have a profound effect on your physical, and mental health

     

How to stay active for a healthy mind and body

The physical and mental benefits of regular exercise are well documented. The good news is you don’t have to visit a gym to get the benefits. There are a number of different activities you can try at home to ensure you stay motivated according to Ms Clemente.

Do manual work at home

Household chores like scrubbing, sweeping, dusting, and even gardening can all add up when done at a brisk pace. They also work the muscles in your arms and legs.

Go out for a walk, jog or run

You can go out for a walk, jog or run but still maintaining the social distance. You can also walk to the shopping centre instead of driving your car. Through these activities, your body is active and moving.

Try online workouts and classes

If you’d prefer to stay at home, you can find a wealth of home workouts online, with options available for every fitness level. You can also download some exercise apps for your phone or tablet.

Many trainers, instructors and gyms are also offering virtual sessions and classes says Ms Clemente, which can help you stay active and give you a social connection.

Staying motivated to exercise

It can be difficult to stay motivated to exercise due to the added disruption and stress from the pandemic but you don’t have to spend hours exercising or force yourself into monotonous or painful activities. A little exercise is better than nothing. In fact, adding just modest amounts of physical activity to your weekly routine can have a profound effect on your physical, and mental health.

 

How to deal with stress and anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic



 

