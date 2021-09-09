Why pregnancy self-care is paramount amidst lockdown

Challenges of pregnant women

Dr Angelica Logarta-Scott says that the pandemic has brought many challenges to pregnant women.





“Most pregnant women are worried that they might contract the virus or their baby might get it.”





She adds that other women are also getting a lot of misinformation about the vaccine causing them to feel confused leading to a heightened level of fear and anxiety.





“Others are experiencing confusion and anxiety about the COVID- vaccine. They’re getting a lot misinformation about the vaccine from different online platforms. This adds up to the confusion and anxiety.”





Another challenge that most pregnant women experience says Dr Scott is social isolation.





“Due to the lockdown some mothers are feeling lonely and depressed. Unable to go out and exercise also unable to attend their antenatal classes which adds to the stress.”





She adds that some pregnant women who have children may also experience extra stress at home.





“If they have another child, they’re reluctant to bring them to the daycare which adds to the extra demands at home.”





How can pregnant women look after themselves

Dr Scott says that it’s vital for pregnant women to ensure that they are looking after their health.





“Self-care is very important especially when they’re pregnant. It’s important they go for exercise, go for walk, maintain a healthy diet, and take their pregnancy vitamins regularly.





She also emphasises that pregnant women should maintain a strong social connection during the lockdown.





“Even if it’s not in person, it’s important they do regular video calls or telephone calls with their family and friends.”





Dr Scott reminds pregnant women as well to attend their regular medical appointment despite the pandemic.





“Some women fear that they will contract the COVID-19 virus so they miss appointments but during pregnancy it's important that they attend their ultrasound and follow up.”





Dr Scott recommends that they should get their COVID vaccine including flu and whooping cough vaccine.





“It’s important to get the COVID vaccine. It’s safe and approved for pregnant women at any stage of pregnancy. The vaccine also helps produce antibodies to fight COVID.”





She stresses that pregnant women belong to the vulnerable group of people this pandemic.





“Pregnant women are one of the most vulnerable groups especially the ones with underlying condition like asthma and diabetes. If they contract COVID, there’s a higher risk of premature birth, and also chances that their newborn may need further care in the hospital.”





How to be a supportive partner

Dr Scott encourages the partners of pregnant women to support them in the journey.





“Listen to her concerns and ask what she needs from you. It’s normal that pregnant women are more anxious and worried. Encourage and reassure your wife [or partner].”





Dr Scott says that the partner should also encourage her to take a break and set aside a relaxation time.





“Encourage her to make time for herself especially if they have other children because life as a mum can be overwhelming.”





Lastly, she adds that partners should also offer their physical support.





“Offer her help in cleaning, cooking and looking after the children. Offer back and foot massage since pregnant women experience a lot of back pain during pregnancy.”





