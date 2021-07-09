Why you need to look after your hearing health

Highlights 96% of the population do not rank hearing health as their top priority health issue

Over 50s are not prioritising their hearing health as much as younger generations

A hearing test is being encouraged at least once a year

A new research reveals that there is still a lack of understanding around hearing loss and the benefits of improved hearing in Australia.





Around 3.6 million Australians are currently suffering hearing loss and more than 1.3 million are living with a preventable hearing condition.





The research released by hearing care provider Amplifon, reveals that 96% of the population currently do not rank hearing health as their top priority health issue.





However comparatively, Gen Z are more worried about hearing loss than the rest of Australia, placing it in their top three health issues to seek treatment for.





Ways to protect hearing health

Amplifon Audiologist, Dani Giampietro says that one of the most easiest ways to look after your ear health is to avoid loud noise. If using a lawn mower or working with loud noise, ensure that it’s not a level that’s going to damage the hearing.





"Exposure to sound levels above 85 dB, equal to a lawnmower or leaf blower can cause possible ear damage if the exposure is sustained for more than two hours."





Another way is by using a personal listener. Personal listeners are small, personal amplifiers that are used for communicating with other people in noisy places, in the workplace or during group activities.





Most importantly, experts encourage people to get a hearing test at least once a year.





"With two out of three Australians currently prioritising work, family and daily life over booking an appointment to check their hearing, Amplifon is taking the hassle out of hearing testing by offering free, 20-minute hearing checks at over 300 locations across Australia."



