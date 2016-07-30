SBS Filipino

Will Glenn's Dream Come True?

Glen Manalili

Glen Manalili Source: Kim T. Buenaflor

Published 30 July 2016 at 11:01am, updated 1 August 2016 at 7:06pm
By Christie Rivera
Glen Manalili is our kababayan who aspired to reunite with his mother who has been separated from him and his siblings in the Philippines. He had the opportunity to apply for a student visa but unfortunately encountered problems relating to his health conditions.

He is currently applying to get his application for ministerial intervention under humanitarian reasons. His ultimate dream is to be able to bring his wife and daughter to Australia.

